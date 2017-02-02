Athletes, students raise $3,500 for Friends of Kids With Cancer

Francis Howell High’s Student Council [STUCO], in coordination with the boys and girls basketball programs hosted a “Purple Out” basketball game at Francis Howell on Jan. 20.

All proceeds from sales of T-shirts and activities that night benefitted Friends of Kids With Cancer, in honor of former Francis Howell student Trevor Joerling, who passed away at age 16. Joerling attended Howell High, where he was a member of the drama club, the National Honor Society and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

The event drew more than 1,000 fans and raised $3,556.