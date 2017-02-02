Don't Miss
Athletes, students raise $3,500 for Friends of Kids With Cancer

By: Jonathan Duncan


February 2, 2017 138 Views

Howell Friends with cancer

Howell cheerleaders with Purple Out collections. [Photo courtesy of Francis Howell High]

Francis Howell High’s Student Council [STUCO], in coordination with the boys and girls basketball programs hosted a “Purple Out” basketball game at Francis Howell on Jan. 20.

All proceeds from sales of T-shirts and activities that night benefitted Friends of Kids With Cancer, in honor of former Francis Howell student Trevor Joerling, who passed away at age 16. Joerling attended Howell High, where he was a member of the drama club, the National Honor Society and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

The event drew more than 1,000 fans and raised $3,556.

