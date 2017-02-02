Francis Howell High earns honors in national contest

By NEZ SAVALA

The students who produce the Francis Howell High Yearbook should be proud. Several from those ranks were winners in the A Division of the 2016 Quill and Scroll National Yearbook Excellence Contest. The A Division is for schools with enrollment of more than 750 students.

Out of 1,400 entries overall, there were just 297 winners in the Yearbook Excellence contest for 2016.

Winners from Francis Howell High are Kristina Pratt for “Swimming for Gold” in the sports category; Shelby Odle for “Testing the Limits” and Alyssa Juris for “Core Classes Evolve” in the academics category; Olivia Biele for “Hunger Pains” in the personality profile category; and Kristen Landon for “Bringing the Spirit” and Quentin White for “This is My Desk” in the student life category.

Those students also are national Gold Key award winners.