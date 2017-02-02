Missouri Senate Art Exhibit features creativity of Timberland student

By NEZ SAVALA

The halls of the Missouri Senate are a little more colorful, thanks in part to student artwork that is on display for the 2017 Senate Art Exhibit.

One artist with work on display is Diana Ovchar, a sophomore at Timberland High. Her work was selected for the exhibit by Sen. Bob Onder [R-District 2]. Each senator chooses art work from his or her district to be displayed from Feb. 1 through the end of the year. The selected works also are showcased on the Missouri Art Education Association website and in Show Me Arts magazine. Art teacher Gregory Holland submitted Ovchar’s drawing.

In March, Ovchar will be recognized at a ceremony in Jefferson City.

Since 2014, the Senate Art Exhibit has showcased fine arts programs in 34 Senate districts. It is sponsored by Sen. David Pearce [R-District 21], the Missouri Alliance for Arts Education and MAEA.