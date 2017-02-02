Saint Charles Riverfront Arts closing this year

“This decision was not made lightly, and it is because we have served so many constituents throughout the St. Charles County region, that it was a difficult one,” read part of a statement emailed to Mid Rivers Newsmagazine.”We’ve had a successful 10-plus years run – and our organization grew from hosting a single yearly Art Walk event, to developing into a comprehensive resource for free art instruction/classes, and we created and hosted innovative new community arts programs such as our popular 2nd Thursdays [at the Foundry Arts Centre] and the Riverfront Dance Festival.”

It went on to discuss the successful elements a not-for-profit arts organization needs to sustain itself and serve others – ongoing volunteers, partner groups, a dedicated board of directors and supporters – and most importantly – financial resources.

“SCRA was fortunate to have all of those elements at one time or another but the organization has changed over time, and at this moment we’ve found that our organization lacks those elements and resources to carry the organization through to the future.