O’Fallon hosts public hearing on FY2016 block grants

The city of O’Fallon will host a public hearing on Friday, Feb. 17, regarding the 2016 fiscal year Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report [CAPER] for the city’s Community Development Block Grant [CDBG] Program.

The hearing will begin at 4 p.m. at the O’Fallon Municipal Centre, 100 North Main Street. For assistance with directions, call (636) 240-2000.

An additional public hearing is scheduled during the Community Council of St. Charles County’s monthly meeting, also on Feb. 17. That meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at Youth In Need, 1815 Boone’s Lick Road in St. Charles.

Community members may attend either meeting to share their thoughts or comment on the CAPER and O’Fallon’s CDBG Program. Those who need assistance or auxiliary aids for the meeting or additional information should contact Public Assistance Specialist Alexis Jaegers at least 24 hours in advance of the meeting by calling (636) 379-5511 or by email at ajaegers@ofallon.mo.us.