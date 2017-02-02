St. Peters prohibits e-cigarettes, vapor products in city buildings

Using an e-cigarette at a meeting or inside a city building in St. Peters is now verboten.

The city’s Board of Aldermen unanimously approved a bill at its Jan. 26 meeting, amending the city’s health and sanitation code to prohibit the use of e-cigarettes in buildings, city vehicles and “other enclosed places owned by the city.” The city already bans smoking cigarettes, cigars and pipes in city buildings, offices and vehicles

St. Peters Mayor Len Pagano discussed banning e-cigarettes at a board work session on Jan. 12, but no action was taken because of lingering questions that he asked city staff to research. The new legislation does not specify possession of e-cigarettes materials.

E-cigarettes are battery operated devices that deliver nicotine and other chemicals to users as vapor instead of smoke.

The city now may post no smoking signs that may include a prohibition on the use of vapor products or no “vaping” inside its buildings.