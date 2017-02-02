St. Charles County athletes sign national letters of intent

High School athletes around St. Charles County signed national letters of intent on Wednesday [Feb. 1] to play college sports and pursue a college education.

Francis Howell and Francis Howell Central had the largest contingent of athletes to move forward with the academic and athletic careers. A total 28 athletes from the two schools signed letters of intent on Wednesday.

“These students all have a tremendous work ethic and we are proud to honor and celebrate them on this significant milestone,” Francis Howell Central athletic director Scott Harris said.

It was an extra special day for Fort Zumwalt North senior football player Cade Brister.

For Brister, the day meant furthering his education and a few more years to play the game he’s loved since grade school. Brister signed to play with Lindenwood University.

“It’s just a dream come true, honestly,” Brister said. “I’ve dreamed of this day ever since I was 5, 6 years old. There is nothing you can say that tops [for me] the situation to get an opportunity to play college football.”

Here is the list of local athletes and the schools they have committed to for the 2017-18 academic year:

Francis Howell-Ben Holsclaw, Baseball, Missouri Southern State University; Charlie Kelting, Baseball, St. Charles Community College; Desiree Rudolph, Cheerleading, Lindenwood University; Maddie Leigh, Cross/Country/Track, Oakland University; Alex Jones, Football, Robert Morris University; Devon Jones, Football, University of Indianapolis; Bridget Schulte, Golf, Missouri State University; Jared Rottman, Golf, Mineral Area College; Brett Breakstone, Lacrosse, Lindenwood University-Belleville; Ritchie Graham, Lacrosse, Missouri Baptist University; Ryan Burke, Lacrosse, Missouri Baptist University; Connor Riley, Soccer, Missouri Baptist University; Megan Tersteeg, Softball, Drury University; Casey Flemming, Softball, Missouri Baptist University; Lauren Beauchamp, Track, University of Northern Iowa; Kennedy Cordia, Volleyball, Saint Louis University; Mikayla Hardy, Volleyball, University of Chicago; Lydia Frederick, Volleyball, Nicholls State University; Ryan Clamors, Volleyball, Culver Stockton College; and Dylan Komperda, Wrestling, Drury University.

Francis Howell Central-Taylor Amlong, Women’s Soccer, McKendree University; Haley Anderson, Women’s Tennis, St. Louis College of Pharmacy; Morgan Cerveram, Women’s Soccer, McKendree University; Lauren Coleman, Women’s Track/Cross Country, Webster University; Caleb Harmon, Soccer, Missouri S & T; Erica Hixson, Softball, Missouri Baptist University; Kelsie Hutson, Women’s Tennis, St. Louis College of Pharmacy; Angel Ikeda, Women’s Soccer, Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville; Drew Scoch, Soccer, Missouri State University; and Micah Skebo, Football, Washburn University.

Francis Howell North-Kate Doerhoff, Volleyball, William Woods University; Samantha Donaldson, Soccer, University of Arkansas-Little Rock; Louis Gianopolis, Track, Columbia College; Donnell Hawkins, Football, Missouri Western State University; Malik Johnson, Football University of Concordia-Ann Arbor; Peter Lucido, Swimming and Diving, University of Missouri; Allison Murphy, Softball, Jefferson College; Sam Neely, Football, Coe College; Amanda Orlando, Soccer, Southeast Missouri State University; and Austyn Rowan, Softball, Webster University.

Fort Zumwalt North-Anna Durnin, Soccer, Missouri State University; Cade Brister, Football, Lindenwood University; and Hunter Boker, Webster University, Cross Country/Track.

Fort Zumwalt South-Paige Wilcox, Softball, North Park University; Stacie Muehling, Soccer, Maryville University; Grace Gehner, Soccer, McKendree University; Dylan Bushman, Baseball, Missouri Baptist University; Abby Tiermann, Softball, Jefferson College; Madison Schmeid, Soccer, Maryville University; and Hannah Karl, Softball, Jefferson College.

Fort Zumwalt East-Morgan Weller, Soccer, Lindenwood University; amd Kirstin Hayes, Soccer, Huntingdon College.

Fort Zumwalt West-Tristan Baze, Track/Cross Country, Columbia College; Jhaidyn Brown, Football, McKendree University; Kirk Jackson, Men’s Volleyball, McKendree University; Ally Jennings, Soccer, Southwestern Illinois College; and Hannah Leahy, Soccer, St. Charles Community College.

Holt-Lexi Jones, Softball, Central Methodist University; Sydney Hansen, Softball, Drury University; Zach Gibbs, Baseball, Missouri State; Jordan Milam, Softball, Westminster College; Mike Gomski, Baseball, Missouri State University; Allison Barry, Basketball, Concordia University-Chicago; and Ellie Stahl, Volleyball, Missouri Baptist University.

Duchesne-Jimmy Choinka, Soccer, Rockhurst University; Rebecca Linck, Soccer, McKendree University; Meghan Neuner, Soccer, McKendree University; and Maddie Goeke, Soccer, Missouri S & T.

Liberty-Nick Follmer, Football, Central Michigan University; Brian Jones, Football, Washburn University; Amber Stockton, Softball Westminster College; and Stone Krogman, Baseball, Quincy University.

Lutheran St. Charles-Grace Bernhardt, Softball, Concordia, Nebraska; Emily Hall, Track/Cross Country, Central Methodist University; Jordyn Klein, Volleyball, Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville; Jake Versemann, Football, Missouri S & T; Tori Vogt, Volleyball, William Jewell; and Cody Williams, Track/Cross Country, Concordia, Nebraska.

O’Fallon Christian-Blake Huskey, Football, Quincy University; Krisna Mays, Football, Quincy University; Tyler Rodriguez, Football, Quincy University; and Ryan Norwine, Football, Lindenwood University.

St. Dominic-Collin Baker, Soccer, Columbia College; Mikah Bange, Soccer, Culver-Stockton; Madeline Bauer, Soccer, Quincy University; Cole Birke, Baseball, Quincy University; Dominic Demerath, Football, Missouri Baptist University; Sydney Gorman, Soccer, Quincy University; Alex Hoff, Jefferson College, Baseball; Kaylee Imming, Soccer, Quincy University; Jacob Jones, Football, Truman State University; Katanna Kortkamp, Soccer, Lindenwood University; Jacob Larson, Football, Missouri S & T; Gabrielle Gevers, Rowing, University of Alabama; Mary Maloney, Soccer, Quincy University; Bailey McNamee, Soccer, Clark University; Max Messer, Football, Quincy University; Sam Pagano, Baseball, Quincy University; Megan Rossmann, Lacrosse, Benedictine College; Alaina Rothermich, Volleyball, Quincy University; and Cate Sommerhof, Soccer, Rockhurst University.

Timberland-Jonathan Honore, Football, Georgetown University; Brayden Hull, Football, Southeast Missouri State University; Alexis Nischbach, Soccer, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee; Grady Daniels, Football, Lindenwood University; Rashuan Dennis, Football, McKendree University; Donovan Lukens Jr., Football, Missouri Western State; Alexis Nephew, Cycling-BMX, Lindenwood University; Seth Thompson, Football, Missouri S & T; and Kalleigh Linthicum, Track/Cross Country, Webster University.