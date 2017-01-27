Don't Miss
Get to know local businesses

Get to know local businesses


January 27, 2017 13 Views

Your personal service directory

Looking for goods and services in your neighborhood? Get to know these fine local businesses. CLICK on the names below to read each company’s Business Profile. Links within each profile will help you connect with even more information.

AUTOMOTIVE

Len’s Auto Repair 

 

CLOTHING & ACCESSORIES

The Crown Luxury Resale

The Jewelry Fixx

 

EDUCATION CHOICES & SUMMER CAMPS

• Sylvan Learning

 

FITNESS

• Kinisi Fitness and Golf Performance

 

HEALTH SERVICES

• CenterPointe Hospital

Genovese Dental 

 

HOME ACCENTS & FURNISHINGS

• Encore Consignment Gallery

The Flower Stop

The White Hare  

 

HOME IMPROVEMENT

• Beseda Flooring Kitchen & Bath

Budget Blinds

Clear Window Technology

• CSM Construction

• Dalco Home Improvement

• English Sweep

• HIGH & DRY Foundation Repair

PF Siding

Richbuilt Basements & Remodeling

 

PET CARE & SERVICES

•  Yuppy Puppy

 

RESTAURANTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Ami’s Italian Restaurant

•  Clayton’s

Design 2 Brew

• Erio’s Ristorante

 

SENIOR SERVICES

Cedarhurst Assisted Living & Memory Care

 Cottages of Lake St. Louis

 Executive Senior Services, LLC

• Martha’s Hands

 

TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

• PlazSoft

 

TRAVEL

Just Cruises

 

WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Charles Schwab

Sederburg & Associates

 

X