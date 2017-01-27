O’Fallon to host free electronics, appliance recycling, complimentary bulk waste drop-off events

Starting in February, O’Fallon’s Environmental Services Department will host two events to dispose of unwanted items every other month. February’s events and dates are:

Free Electronics & Appliance Recycling Event – drop off unwanted appliances and electronics for recycling in the west parking lot at CarShield Field from 8 a.m. – noon on Saturday, Feb. 4. The parking lot is located at the southwest corner of Tom Ginnever Ave. and T.R. Hughes Blvd. Items will be recycled.

Anything that has an electric cord or takes a battery can be dropped off. The drop-off is available to all, including schools, churches and businesses as well as individuals and is free except for CRT [cathode ray tube] televisions and computer monitors. CRT drop-off fees are:

CRT monitors, $5

CRT TVs 26” or less, $20

CRT TVs 27” or greater, $40

Wooden consoles and true big screen/projection TVs, $50

Please, do NOT bring smoke detectors, glass lamps, light bulbs, VHS tapes or alkaline batteries. Additional information about which items can be dropped off is posted at www.ofallon.mo.us/electronics-recycling or contact Environmental Services at (636) 272-0477 or ofallonrecycles@ofallon.mo.us.

Bulk Waste Drop-off – open and free to city residents enrolled in O’Fallon’s trash collection service, items that are too large to fit into curbside trash containers can be brought to the O’Fallon waste transfer station, free, from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. To use the drop-off, customers need a current photo ID with their O’Fallon address and must unload their own items.

For directions to the site and information about what can be dropped off, such as furniture and carpeting, and what cannot, such as yardwaste and tires, visit www.ofallon.mo.us/bulk-waste. Or contactEnvironmental Services at (636) 272-0477 or ofallonrecycles@ofallon.mo.us.