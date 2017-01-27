Langdon to play softball at Missouri Baptist University

Fort Zumwalt North senior Sarah Langdon recently committed to Missouri Baptist University this fall, where she will attend school and play softball.

Langdon, a three-time All Gateway Athletic Conference Central selection while playing at Zumwalt North, batted leadoff during her entire career with the Panthers. In her senior season, Langdon lead the team in RBIs [18] and home runs [4] while batting .435.

A sure-handed centerfielder, Langdon received All-state honors during the 2015 season.

Langdon played on two conference and district championship teams with Zumwalt North. During her summers, Langdon played as a member of the Missouri Fury softball club.

Missouri Baptist is a member of the American Midwest Conference and is affiliated with National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics [NAIA].