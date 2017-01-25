Take a hike!

Winter doesn’t mean you have to stay indoors! Get out and enjoy the brisk air at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, during Broemmelsiek Park’s Winter Trails Day. The park is located near the heart of Wine Country.

Depending on the weather that day, grab your favorite hiking boots, cross country skis, or snow shoes and join the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department for a 1 p.m. guided tour through the park. This fun, family-friendly, event introduces all ages to outdoor winter activities and offers a unique outdoor experience. Pre-registration is encouraged.

After the hike, warm-up with hot chocolate in the Broemmelsiek Visitors Center and enter to win one-night of cabin camping and two nights of tent camping at St. Charles County’s Klondike Park near Augusta. Participants must be present to win.

Broemmelsiek Park is located at 1795 Hwy. DD near Defiance. For more information about the Winter Trails Day Program, to pre-register, or to learn more about the 50-plus miles of trails in our regional parks system, call the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department at (636) 949-7535 or visit www.stccparks.org.