Bulletin Board

Francis Howell students receive perfect ACT scores

David Yang from Francis Howell High and Kayleigh Ammond from Francis Howell Central High are part of 0.06 percent of two million students who received a perfect 36 on the ACT.

With a GPA of 4.67, Yang ranks first academically in his class. This year, he takes four AP classes, including Calculus BC, the highest math class offered.



Francis Howell High Principal Dr. David Wedlock said he is proud of the outstanding character Yang exhibits through his kind interactions with others. “Academically, David possesses a dynamic mind, with great interest in solving complex math problems and we congratulate him on this remarkable achievement,” he said.

Ammond was recently recognized as a commended scholar by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. She received an AP Scholar award from the AP Program for receiving high scores on her exams and was named a commended student by the Bright Flight Program.

Francis Howell Central Principal, Dr. Sonny Arnel said, “She is truly a unique woman who is caring and dedicated to her education, music and her friends. I cannot wait to learn what she accomplishes in her future.”

Fort Zumwalt offers schedule-building tips

Students grades 8-11 and their parents are looking toward August, working to set a schedule that meets graduation requirements and piques student interests. Here are a few tips to help students and parents build a schedule:

1. Take care of requirements first. Know what is needed for graduation or selection into your post-secondary program. Get these requirements taken care of as soon as possible during your high school career.

2. Balance your schedule. Take at least one class that changes the pace, meets a special interest or seems new and exciting to you.

3. Stretch a bit more each semester. Taking one or two classes outside of your comfort zone helps you grow.

4. Think Advanced Placement [AP]. AP courses are the best way to practice the skills and demands of college level coursework.

5. Think of the big picture. Life is too short to waste even part of one year. Students who shy away from challenging courses, especially their senior year, invariably return to tell us this decision did not pay off.

You can link to the High School Career and Educational Planning guide here: goo.gl/5KzARX

Students reap dividends in Stock Market Game

The Stock Market Game is an online simulation of global economic markets and students at Barnwell Middle School see the dividends. It is an opportunity for students to prepare themselves for financially independent futures.

The successful team, the “The Scented Napkins,” is comprised of three seventh-grade girls from the Barnwell Spectra program: Natalie Stevens, Abbie Carpenter and Katie McNevin. It is their second year participating in the Stock Market Game and their experience has them looking like blue chip stocks. They placed second in the region and fifth in the state in the Stock Market Game.

Heather Tomicich is the Spectra teacher at Barnwell and she couldn’t be more proud of her students. “The girls ended up with a total equity of $115,874.96,” Tomicich said. “Some of their big name stocks that they went with were Office Depot [making them approximately $3,900] and PetroQuest Energy [making them approximately $2,100]. Their number one investment – in which they purchased 5,000 shares – jumped from $3.63 to $6.92 in five days. Since they will be participating again next year, they decided not to share this stock’s ticker.”

Teen Talent Competition kicks off seventh year

Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation (FPACF) is pleased to announce that the seventh annual St. Louis Teen Talent Competition will begin Saturday, Feb. 4 and Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

Twenty-three high school students from St. Charles County will compete Feb. 4-5 in the preliminary round. They will compete for their chance to perform on The Fabulous Fox stage on April 8 and win scholarships and prizes. There are a total of nine high schools from St. Charles County competing:

Fort Zumwalt North

Fort Zumwalt South

Fort Zumwalt West

Francis Howell

Francis Howell North

Francis Howell Union

St. Charles

St. Charles West

Timberland

A complete list of preliminary acts can be found here: foxpacf.org/teen-talent-showcase.aspx.

Complete guidelines and information about the 2017 St. Louis Teen Talent Competition can be found on the website, foxpacf.org/grants.aspx, as well as on the FPACF Facebook page.

Social media guide for parents

The Francis Howell School District presents a social media guide for parents on Feb. 9 from 6:30-8 p.m. It will focus on the current trends in social media and how students use it. Learn about all the apps kids use and the ones they should avoid. You’ll leave with new awareness of how social media is changing their definitions of friendship, education and self-worth. Presenter Julie Smith is a professor and author of “Master the Media” and has presented all over the country on this topic.

The session will be held in the board room at the District Administration building, located at 4545 Central School Road in St. Charles. The Parent Engagement Speaker Series is free to attend, but a RSVP is required.

New safety measures include unannounced intruder drills

The Francis Howell School District annually conducts a variety of safety drills including fire, tornado, earthquake and intruder. New this year, the district will conduct one unannounced intruder drill at each Francis Howell school.

“The unannounced intruder drills were recommended by law enforcement and our safety committee, and we’re confident that this will help our schools be better prepared in case of an emergency,” Jeremy Boettler, Francis Howell School District’s director of facilities, said.

The element of surprise is intended to make the drill as realistic as possible and even school administrators won’t know in advance when the drill will occur. Law enforcement personnel including School Resource Officers will arrive on the scene and the following announcement will be made over the building intercom: “Attention! This is an active shooter drill, take immediate action! Lock down, lock down, lock down!” No “all clear” is announced over the intercom during the drill. The building will be cleared room-by-room by law enforcement officers.

FHSD Celebrates School Board Recognition Week

Francis Howell School District [FHSD] students benefit every day from the dedicate energies and countless hours devoted by the seven members of our Board of Education. During the week of Jan. 22-28, 2017, FHSD and communities across the state will honor the dedicated service of local boards of education during School Board Recognition Week as declared by former Governor Jay Nixon.

Board members, elected by local constituents, do not receive compensation for their efforts and yet, they contribute hundreds of hours each year to leading their respective school district. Whether they are crafting policies, listening to staff and student concerns or recognizing outstanding programs, board members always keep goal in mind – student achievement. They play a vital role in the education of our students, and their contributions are what help our schools and communities continue to grow and improve every year.

“It takes strong schools to build a strong community,” FHSD Superintendent Dr. Mary Hendricks-Harris said, “and the countless volunteer hours the Board members put in to insuring our schools help every child learn at high levels is appreciated.”

Thank you to the members of the 2016-17 Francis Howell Board of Education for their leadership and dedicated service: Mark Lafata, president; Rene Cope, vice-president; Chad Lange, treasurer; Sandra Ferguson, director, Mike Hoehn, director; Mike Sommer, director; Michelle Walker, director.