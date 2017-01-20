Don't Miss
Health Capsules: On the calendar

By: Lisa Russell


January 20, 2017 54 Views

Treat Yourself and Your Heart, a free program offered by Barnes-Jewish St. Peters and Progress West hospitals, is on Monday, Feb. 13 from 4-6 p.m. at the Middendorf-Kredell Library, 2750 Hwy. K  in O’Fallon. Medical staff will offer BMI, blood pressure and bone density screenings at no charge. Other activities and stations will include Valentine’s Day card-making, make your own sugar scrub and create your own healthy snack mix, with goodie bags to take home. Attendance is limited; advance registration is required. Register online at www.bjcstcharlescounty.org.

