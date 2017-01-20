St. Charles County’s jobless rate in November drops below 3 percent; lowest since 2000

St. Charles County’s estimated unemployment rate in November was the lowest monthly rate in more than 15 years, dropping below 3 percent.

The county’s rate was 2.8 percent in November, the lowest since a comparable 2.8 percent rate in December 2000. The last time the county’s rate dipped below 3 percent was when it was estimated at 2.9 percent in May 2001.

The November rate continued a trend downward in the county’s jobless rate from a high for the year so far of 4.1 percent in August. The county’s jobless rate was 3.3 percent in October and 3 percent last November.

The county’s rate, as usual, was lower than the state and nation as a whole, five neighboring Missouri counties and the city of St. Louis.

The statistics and estimates are compiled by the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center. The numbers are the latest available.

In all, 214,095 of the county’s estimated workforce of 220,361 were employed in November with an estimated 6,266 persons listed as jobless. That compares to 7,233 persons listed as jobless in October.

Nationally, the jobless rate was 4.4 percent in November, down from 4.7 percent in October, compared to 4.8 percent last November. Missouri’s jobless rate was estimated at 3.7 percent in November, down from 4.1 percent in October and 3.9 percent last November.

The jobless rates in five adjoining Missouri counties and the city of St. Louis also dropped significantly in November, some below 4 percent.

St. Louis County’s jobless rate was estimated at 3.5 percent in November, compared to 3.9 percent in October, and 3.7 percent in November 2015. The city of St. Louis’ jobless rate was 4.4 percent in November, compared to 5.2 percent in October, and 4.8 percent last November.

Jefferson County’s jobless rate was 3.4 percent in November, compared to 3.8 percent in October and 3.8 percent last November. Franklin County’s jobless rate was 3.3 percent in November, compared to 3.7 percent this October and 3.8 percent last November.

Lincoln County’s jobless rate was 3.4 percent in November, down from 3.7 percent in October and 4 percent in November 2015.

Warren County’s jobless rate was 3.2 percent in November, compared to 3.7 percent in October, and 3.7 percent last November.

Jobless rates among the St. Charles County’s four largest municipalities either stayed the same or dropped slightly in November.

O’Fallon, the county’s largest city, had a jobless rate of 2.9 percent in November, the same rate as October, and up from 2.6 percent last November.

St. Charles’ jobless rate was 3 percent in November, down from 3.3 percent in October and 3.3 percent last November.

St. Peters’ jobless rate was 2.9 percent in November, compared to 3.1 percent in October, and 2.9 percent last November.

Wentzville’s jobless rate was 2.7 percent in November, the same rate as October and last November.