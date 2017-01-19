County Council leadership named

Mike Elam is the new chairman and Dave Hammond is the new vice chairman of the seven-member St. Charles County Council.

On Jan. 10, councilmembers elected Elam [District 3] and Hammond [District 4], to serve in those positions in 2017. The vote was 6-0 with councilmember Michael Klinghammer [District 6] absent.

The chairman presides over regular council meetings and can call special meetings and executive sessions. Councilmember Joe Cronin [District 1] served as chairman and Elam served as vice chairman in 2016.

Elam, a Dardenne Prairie resident, has worked for 30 years in the communications industry for radio and television companies as an on-air personality, creative service director and as an account executive for Charter Media. He also has a voice-over business and is heard on radio and television in the St. Louis area.

Hammond worked 32 years in local government, including more than 20 years in St. Charles County. He began working in St. Charles County in 1985 when he was hired as building commissioner in St. Peters. He later became the director of the county’s building division. He retired in 2010 and two years later was elected to the county council.