Volunteers needed for O’Fallon’s new Cultural Arts Commission

At its Jan. 12 meeting, the O’Fallon City Council established an ordinance for a new Cultural Arts Commission.

The commission’s purpose is to foster art, culture and art education in the City of O’Fallon by recommending suitable art to be commissioned and/or acquired [permanently or temporarily], find and recommend suitable sites for the public display of artwork and fundraising to support the city’s public art initiative.

O’Fallon seeks applications for appointees who have visual or performing arts experience, an interest in further developing O’Fallon’s Art and Culture Program and who come from the city’s various wards and areas. The commission will be composed of five to eight commissioners, with at least five commissioners who are residents and three who are residents or nonresidents with art expertise. The mayor will appoint commissioners with the advice and consent of the city council for one- to three-year staggered terms.

Applications to serve on the new Cultural Arts Commission can be obtained from the City Clerk, Pam Clement, or downloaded at ofallon.mo.us/dept_admin_cityclerk.htm. Mail completed applications to Pam Clement, City Clerk, O’Fallon Municipal Centre, 100 North Main Street, O’Fallon, Missouri, 63366. For more information, call (636) 379-5555, or email pclement@ofallon.mo.us.