O’Fallon’s Citizens Police Academy provides first-hand experience with police work

Whether you’re considering a career in law enforcement, becoming a civic-minded Neighborhood Watch participant or you just want to be better-informed about police work, the O’Fallon Police Department’s annual Citizens Police Academy offers hands-on training and discussions on a variety of criminal justice topics.

Individuals from all walks of life are invited to enroll in the six-week class, which begins Feb. 28 and meets from 7-9:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the O’Fallon Police Department in the O’Fallon Municipal Centre, 100 North Main Street, O’Fallon MO 63366.

The cost for the course is $30. Applicants must be at least 18, St. Charles County residents and pass background checks. Applications and additional information are currently available at ofallon.mo.us/PD/citizens-police-academy. The deadline for submission is Tuesday, Feb. 17. Class space is limited.

Activities and topics covered in the program include:

Patrol operations, including riding assignments with an O’Fallon Police Officer

Investigations overview (criminal, traffic, DWI and crime scene)

Drug awareness, local drug task force

Use of force, Taser and less-lethal weapons

Internet safety, identity theft awareness

An introduction to firearms training at the O’Fallon firearms range

Police K-9 program

Community Services Division

St. Charles County Regional SWAT

For more information, contact Police Officer Tim Bateman at tbateman@ofallon.mo.us. If email is not possible, please contact the O’Fallon Police Department at (636) 240-3200.