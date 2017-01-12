The O’Fallon Photo Club’s 2017 exhibit a matter of perspectives

The public is invited to view the O’Fallon Photo Club’s new exhibit in the O’Fallon Cultural Arts Gallery at the Renaud Spirit Center (RSC), 2650 Tri Sports Circle, O’Fallon, Missouri 63368. The exhibit, which opens Friday, Jan. 13, continues through Feb. 17.

The show represents clubs members’ work over the past year. There is no central theme but there are a variety of photographs, including landscapes, close-ups, portraits and action shots.

Cultural Arts Gallery admission is free and the exhibit is available for viewing during regular business hours at the indoor recreation complex: 5:15 a.m.-10 p.m., Monday–Thursday; 5:15 a.m.-9 p.m. on Fridays; 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturdays; and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sundays. For more location information, call (636) 474-2732 or visit renaudspiritcenter.com.

The O’Fallon Photo Club meets at 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month at the O’Fallon Senior Center, 106 North Main Street, located on the east end of the O’Fallon Municipal Centre parking lot at Sonderen. For more information about the club, please search for O’Fallon Photo Club on Facebook.