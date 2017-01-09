O’Fallon Police seek man after Jan. 1 incident

O’Fallon Police are attempting to locate Justin Thompson, 43, of O’Fallon. They request people contact the O’Fallon Police Department at (636) 240-3200 with information on his whereabouts and avoid trying to detain him. The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges of domestic assault, second degree, with a $60,000 dollar bond on Thompson.

On Jan. 1, at approximately 12:33 p.m., the O’Fallon Police Department responded to a domestic assault in the Preston Woods subdivision. The suspect fled the scene. The victim was transported to and later released from an area hospital for serious injuries sustained during the assault. The warrant was issued but Thompson has eluded being arrested related to the charges issued.