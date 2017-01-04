O’Fallon, Missouri’s holiday schedule on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

On Monday, January 16, 2017, the O’Fallon Municipal Centre [City Hall] will be closed in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Day. In addition:

City of O’Fallon volunteers who have registered for “King Day of Service” projects will meet at 10 a.m. for service projects. For more information, visit www.ofallon.mo.us/volunteer or call (636) 379-5417.

O’Fallon’s Parks and Recreation Administration office at 400 Civic Park Drive also will be closed.

The Renaud Spirit Center [RSC] recreation complex will be open with regular business hours of 5:15 a.m. – 10 p.m. The RSC is located at 2650 Tri Sports Circle, O’Fallon, MO 63368, www.renaudspiritcenter.com.