St. Peters alters start time for Board of Aldermen meetings

The St. Peters Board of Aldermen has moved up the regular start time for its meetings by 30 minutes, starting Jan. 12.

Aldermen agreed on Dec. 15 to change the start time to 6:30 p.m. from 7 p.m., beginning in January. The meetings are held at the St. Peters Justice Center at 1020 Grand Teton Drive.

The board holds regular meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays in January, February, March, April, May, August and October. Meetings are held on the fourth Thursdays of June and July and on the third Thursdays in November and December.

Mayor Len Pagano suggested the change in November because of the board’s lengthy agendas in the last few months. Alderman Jerry Hollingsworth [Ward 2] said an earlier meeting time might encourage more people to attend board meetings. It is often difficult for people to get home from work, have dinner then come to a meeting, he said.

The change will not affect the start time for the board’s work session, typically held at 5 p.m., before the regular board meeting. The work session is often where the board and city officials discuss issues and city business in more detail but cannot vote on items.