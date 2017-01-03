Ft. Zumwalt appoints Gilbert, Moore to fill vacancies

The Fort Zumwalt School District Board of Education filled its vacancies in advance of the April 4 election. Louie Gilbert and Craig Moore were sworn in last month. They were appointed to fill the posts of Brent Meyers, who resigned in October, and Barbara Benson, who resigned in November.

The board took applications and conducted interviews before nominating and appointing Gilbert and Moore, who will serve until voters choose new board members in April. In Fort Zumwalt, there are three, three-year positions up for election. Voters also will select one board member to serve the remaining year of Benson’s previously elected term [2015-2018].

Board of education members in Missouri serve three-year terms. They are volunteers who are elected at large, meaning they have no party affiliation or region of the district to serve. Filings for the April election close at 5 p.m., Jan. 17.