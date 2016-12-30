Dardenne Prairie seeks real estate broker proposals to sell 10 acres

Dardenne Prairie may be getting out of the real estate business.

Mayor David Zucker said the city seeks proposals from qualified commercial real estate brokers to sell 10 acres of land it owns at the southeast corner of Post Road and Old Hwy. N. The property, located directly across from Immaculate Conception Dardenne Catholic Church, was purchased in 2010 when Post Road was realigned to meet Hanley Road.

The property has been for sale for six years but the city has not used a commercial broker to market the property. Zucker envisions the property, a vacant field, to have limited commercial potential. An appropriate use may be for residential development or a senior living facility, he said.

The property also has been a source of controversy. Former Mayor Pam Fogarty, who resigned in 2015, encouraged then-city aldermen to purchase the property for resale or possible development; however the land was never sold. Fogarty’s opponents have said that the land may not be worth what the city paid for it.

The property now has a “for sale” sign posted on it urging interested buyers to contact the city. The sign notes that the property is zoned for mixed-use commercial development, with an artist’s rendering of a possible building. The sign also notes that the property is part of the city’s “Uptown Zoning District.”

The sign may have to be updated though, as Zucker and present board members are in the process of dismantling the zoning district because they say it has not encouraged new development.