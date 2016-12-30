O’Fallon’s annual ‘King Day of Service’ spreads little kindnesses

Community service that empowers and strengthens local communities is a legacy that reached beyond dreams and now honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and teachings.

The city of O’Fallon is answering that call to serve others by hosting a “King Day of Service” from 10 a.m.-noon on Monday, Jan. 16.

Family-friendly projects will be offered, each designed to have a positive impact on local residents currently living in residential care facilities. Planned projects include creating paper flowers, writing cards and letters and decorating placemats. The finished creations will be personally delivered in early February as part of Random Acts of Kindness Day.

Pre-registration is required for this event, as space and supplies are limited. Register online at www.ofallon.mo.us/volunteer. For more information, contact O’Fallon’s Volunteer Services at (636) 379-5417 or volunteer@ofallon.mo.us.