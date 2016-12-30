O’Fallon hosts National Blood Donor Drive, Jan. 13

To help local blood banks maintain adequate supplies this winter, O’Fallon will host a National Volunteer Donor Month Blood Drive on Friday, Jan. 13, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the O’Fallon Municipal Centre [City Hall], 100 North Main Street.

The drive is co-sponsored by Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center [MVRBC]. Donors must be in good health, have a photo I.D. and be at least 17 years old or 16 years of age with parental consent.

“Winter can be challenging for health-care facilities when it comes to maintaining blood inventories, especially with an increase in cold weather-related injuries,” O’Fallon’s Manager of Volunteer Services, Kathy Halstead, said. “Blood supplies are always in demand but icy weather often keeps donors away, creating critical needs with the potential to delay scheduled surgeries and other treatments. We’re encouraging every healthy adult to take a few moments to help save local lives by donating blood this month.”

Walk-ins are welcome but appointments for whole blood or double-red cell donations can help reduce waiting times and ensure sufficient staffing. To schedule a convenient time, contact O’Fallon’s Volunteer Services Department at (636) 379-5417 or volunteer@ofallon.mo.us, or visit www.ofallon.mo.us for more details. Donors also can schedule appointments online at www.bloodcenterimpact.org using sponsor code 9339.