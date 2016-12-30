Fort Zumwalt to host Community Awareness Night, Jan. 25

The Fort Zumwalt School District will host a Community Awareness Night, from 7 – 8:30 p.m., on Jan. 25, 2017 at Fort Zumwalt East High School Auditorium, 600 First Executive Dr. in St. Peters.

It is an opportunity for parents and residents to learn more about the heroin and opioid prescription crisis in St. Charles County. Presenters will facilitate break-out discussions after the opening presentation. Child care will be available onsite.

Awareness night will feature break-out discussions with:

Detective Juan Wilson, St. Charles City Police Department

Special Agent Tim McDermott, Drug Enforcement Agency [DEA]

Tim Lohmar, St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney

Cassie Morris, National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse [NCADA]

Lisa Cassidy & Kyle Gaines, St. Charles County

Ambulance District Beth Sailors, Preferred Family Health

There will be drug deactivation pouches available courtesy of the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Charles County and child care provided courtesy of the Ft. Zumwalt East High National Honor Society.