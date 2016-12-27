Thefts from vehicles, garages prompt common sense advice from local police

The Lake Saint Louis Police Department is investigating a number of thefts from vehicles and garages that have occurred in the city over the last month.

Several residents reported property to include firearms missing from their vehicles along with other valuables.

Police are encouraging residents to stow valuables out of view and secure firearms as a deterrent to theft, along with keeping garage doors closed and locked overnight. Law enforcement officials have suggested that small vehicular gun safes can be a good way to prevent theft of firearms; however, they do encourage removing those from unoccupied vehicles.

Concerned residents noticing any suspicious activity should contact the Police Department immediately. Residents who believe they have information regarding the whereabouts of any of the stolen property or have any information about incidents of theft are urged to contact the Lake Saint Louis Police Department at (636) 625-8018.