Central County Fire & Rescue provides for families in need

To celebrate the season of giving, the crews at Central County Fire & Rescue (CCFR) came together to adopt area families in need.

CCFR firefighter Alan Cross, director of the Central County Community Outreach Program, worked with local elementary schools to identify six local families; each family was paired with one of the district’s six stations so that crews could gather gifts and other supplies.

“CCFR is proud to serve our community in any way we can,” Assistant Fire Chief Steve Brown said. “We hope that we can make the holidays a little brighter for some of our St. Peters families.”

The money being used to assist these families was raised by firefighters at fundraising events throughout the year and provided by the Central County Community Outreach Program.

This program was founded by a group of CCFR firefighters who realized that many families needed help after house fires and other emergency situations. This 501(c)3 non-profit program is funded through donations and provides assistance to families in need, conducts community education and outreach efforts and supports local community organizations.