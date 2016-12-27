O’Fallon man struck on Feise Road near Hwy. K

A 31-year-old O’Fallon man is in serious but stable condition at a local hospital after a vehicle struck him this morning [Dec. 27].

At approximately 6:25 a.m., the O’Fallon Police Department received a call about a pedestrian struck in the area of Feise Road and Hwy. K. O’Fallon Police report that a vehicle traveling east on Feise struck the man. Police are not releasing the pedestrian’s name until after his family has been notified. He was transferred to an area hospital with very serious injuries but is stabilized. The driver of the vehicle was not injured. A crash reconstruction officer responded to the scene and assumed the investigation, which was still in progress.