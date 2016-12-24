Western St. Charles County Chamber to hold annual celebration ball

The Western St. Charles County Chamber of Commerce holds its annual Celebration Ball and awards ceremony on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 6-10:30 p.m. at 18 North Central in O’Fallon. The event includes dinner, entertainment, cocktail reception, silent and live auctions, derby races and more. Tickets are $45 each and may be purchased by calling the chamber office at (636) 327-6914.

The chamber also seeks nominations for the awards, which include Chamber Business of the Year; “You Made it Happen” Award for Positively Impacting the Community; Chamber New Business of the Year Award, Chamber Volunteer of the Year Award and a number of new Chamber Superlatives awards. To submit nominations, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/SZ2PHC5.