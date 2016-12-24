RB Manufacturing honored for community contributions

St. Peters-based RB Manufacturing was honored at the December meeting of the St. Charles County Workforce Development Board for its history of growth and success in the community. This year, RB Manufacturing added a 27,000-square-foot expansion to its facility; its parent company, Reckitt Benckiser, will soon open a new 714,000-square-foot distribution center in nearby Premier 370 Business Park. RB Manufacturing owns and packages products including Lysol, Resolve, Woolite, Finish, Lime Away, Old English, Rid-X and Glass Plus.