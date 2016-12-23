SCCPD seeks suspect wanted in burglary, murder Dec. 18

The St. Charles County Police Department (SCCPD) seeks the public’s assistance in locating homicide suspect, Irian Ochoa-Valdez. He is wanted in connection with a residential burglary and murder that occurred on Jamaica Drive in unincorporated St. Charles County.

In the early morning of Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, Ochoa-Valdez and an accomplice, 20-year-old Eulices Jassiel Cervantes Salmeron, of Hazelwood, made unlawful entry into a residence on Jamaica Drive. While in the residence, the suspects threatened two occupants with a handgun, before fatally shooting a third occupant. The suspects then transported and dumped the victim’s remains in the backyard of a residence, located in the 2300 block of Dawes Place in Overland. Once the remains were discovered, the Overland Police Department initiated a homicide investigation. Upon further investigation, the case was turned over to the SCCPD Bureau of Criminal Investigation on Monday, Dec. 19.

The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney issued charges of murder first degree, armed criminal action and burglary first degree against Eulices Jassiel Cervantes Salmeron and Irian Ochoa-Valdez. Cervantes Salmeron is in custody and being held on a $1 million bond. Ochoa-Valdez is still at large. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information leading to whereabouts of Irian Ochoa-Valdez is asked to contact the St. Charles County Police Department at (636) 949-3000, ext. 1818 or call 911.