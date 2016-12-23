Fort Zumwalt Early Childhood program holds registration day on Jan. 10

For residents in the Fort Zumwalt School District with children who will be age 3 or 4 on or before July 31, 2017, now is the time to start thinking about early childhood education.

On Jan. 10, the district will hold a registration day for the 2017-2018 school year. The event will take place at Hope High, 307 W. Pittman Road in O’Fallon from 2-7 p.m.

The goals of early childhood education, are to:

• in partnership with parents, teachers and staff at the Early Childhood Center will provide support for students’ social/emotional development, helping them learn to solve problems and to work and play with others.

• open the world of math by investigating numbers and how they work together, exploring shapes and spatial sense, discovering patterns and relationships, measuring and data.

• strengthen language skills by developing oral language, building vocabulary, reading and writing for purposes, connecting letters and letter combinations to the sounds they make plus handwriting and early reading skills.

• discover science by exploring the world around them, making predictions and solving problems.

• create art and music, a desire to explore movement and an environment that nourishes imaginative play.

• introduce technology as a learning tool.

Early childhood education within the district is a fee-based program. For additional details on costs, residents should visit ecc.fz.k12.mo.us.

In order to register a child, parents will need to provide child’s birth certificate and immunization records, as well as one document from each of the lists below:

• Current, unpaid gas or electric bill

• Current rental agreement with deposit receipt must be supplied if renting*

• Recent closing document/settlement statement*

• Current mortgage statement

• Current real estate tax statement

One of the following documents:

• Current bank statement

• Current credit card or loan statement

• Current personal property tax receipt

• Current voter registration card

• Welfare, Social Security or other official mail from federal or state agency

For residents who moved into the district during the last two weeks, a second document from the list immediately above will need to be supplied within 30 days.

For more information,visit the early education website [ecc.fz.k12.mo.us] or call (636) 379-0930 during school hours. District offices will be closed Dec. 23 – Jan. 2, 2017.