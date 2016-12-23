Dardenne Prairie approves 2017 budget with park, street improvements

The city of Dardenne Prairie’s budget for 2017 includes money for a long list of capital improvement projects ranging from sidewalk projects and repairing expansion joints on streets to park improvements.

The city’s Board of Aldermen voted at its Dec. 7 meeting to approve a budget that includes $3.1 million with a $533,853 surplus available for capital improvements. The city’s next fiscal year begins Jan. 1.

Mayor David Zucker said in a budget message that the city plans to invest about $571,000 for the aforementioned capital improvements in 2017. The improvements include $175,000 for a sidewalk from Pierside Drive to Winghaven, $125,000 for street slab replacement on Devon Drive, $86,000 for slab replacement the Lewis & Clark subdivision and $90,000 for one year of a 10-year project to install and upgrade handicapped ramps on sidewalks.

Other capital projects in 2017 include $50,000 for installation and repair of expansion joints on streets, $20,000 for preliminary engineering of an improvement project along Hanley Road, drainage work in Barathaven Park and upgrading concrete at city athletic fields.

The capital improvements will be paid for from the $533,853 budget surplus and $37,147 drawn from reserves in the city’s general fund.

Major budgetary expenditures other than capital improvements include $777,000 in debt service, $622,000 in personnel costs, $330,501 for police services provided by the St. Charles County Police Department [the city does not have a police department] and $403,000 for road maintenance provided by the county government.

Zucker said the city plans to expand events and activities and continue to improve Barathaven, Bluebird Meadow and City parks and the Dardenne athletic fields.

The city’s projected revenues in 2017 are expected to total $3.64 million. Major revenue sources include $1.16 million from the city’s 1-percent general sales tax, $580,000 from the city’s 0.5-percent capital improvement sales tax, $453,000 in motor fuel taxes, $296,916 from the city’s 11.25 cent per $100 assessed valuation property tax, $275,000 in road and bridge taxes and $210,000 in municipal court fines.