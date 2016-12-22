Sports Briefs

Fort Zumwalt West and Francis Howell dominated football in the Gateway Athletic Conference [GAC] South in the 2016 season.

Zumwalt West defeated Howell for the first time in four seasons during the regular season en route to the conference championship while Howell returned the favor in the Class 6 playoffs in November.

Here is a look at the 2016 GAC South All-conference Football Team:

Quarterback – first team, Jake Verschoore, Fort Zumwalt West, junior; and second team, Jason Berck, Francis Howell Central, senior. Running back – first team, Alex Jones, Francis Howell, senior; second team, Donnell Hawkins, Fort Zumwalt North. Athlete – first team, McGuire Dean, Francis Howell, senior; second team, Ryeil Powell, Troy Buchanan, sophomore. Offensive Line – first team – Brad Papez, Wentzville Timberland, junior; Michael Schlottach, Fort Zumwalt West, senior; Daniel Ostrovskiy, Francis Howell North, junior; Michael Fine, Fort Zumwalt West, junior; Nate O’Donohue, Francis Howell, junior. Second team, Evan Montgomery, Troy Buchanan, senior; Justin Hedrick, Francis Howell Central, junior; Richie Graham, Francis Howell, senior; Cody Brave, Wentzville Timberland, senior; Clayton Ivie, Fort Zumwalt West, junior. Wide Receiver – first team, Marquis Majors, Fort Zumwalt West, junior; Maurice Massey, Francis Howell North, junior; Nathan Garthe, Francis Howell Central, senior; Daylan Dalton, Francis Howell, sophomore. Second team-Jake Papez, Wentzville Timberland, junior; Connor Reibel, Francis Howell Central, junior; Dylan Thaxton, Francis Howell Central, junior; Jonathan Honore, Wentzvile Timberland, senior. Kicker – first team, Jackson Florea, Francis Howell, senior; second team, Seth Thompson, Wentzville Timberland, senior. Defensive back – first team, Jhaydin Brown, Fort Zumwalt West, senior; Seth Thompson, Wentzville Timberland, senior; Steven Jackson, Francis Howell, senior; Jonathan Honore, Wentzville Timberland, senior; Thomas Larson, Troy Buchanan, junior. Second team, Micah Skebo, Francis Howell Central, junior; Logan Williams, Fort Zumwalt West, junior; Brett Hiatt, Wentzville Timberland, sophomore; Connor Gallagher, Francis Howell North, junior; Max Hefner, Francis Howell, junior. Linebacker – first team, Jack Flynn, Francis Howell, junior; Josh Unland, Francis Howell, junior; Ja’Von Hume, Wentzville Timberland, junior; Matt Harris, Fort Zumwalt West, junior; second team, Collin Nichols, Troy Buchanan, sophomore; Bryce McDaniel, Francis Howell North, senior; Sam Jehle, Wentzville Timberland, sophomore; Sam Davis, Francis Howell Central, junior. Defensive Line – first team, Jordan Williams, Fort Zumwalt West, junior; Reeder Kuhn, Francis Howell, senior; Donovan Lukens, Wentzville Timberland, senior; second team, Luke Henley, Francis Howell, senior; Jake Stern, Fort Zumwalt West, sophomore; Jaylen Armstrong, Francis Howell North, senior. Punter – first team, Jake Thomas, Francis Howell, sophomore; and second team, Jason Berck, Francis Howell Central, senior.

Offensive Player Of The Year – Jake Verschoore, Fort Zumwalt West, junior. Defensive Player Of The Year – Jake Unland, Francis Howell, junior. Special Teams Player Of The Year – Marquis Majors, Fort Zumwalt West, junior. Coach Of The Year – Neil Nowack, Fort Zumwalt West.