O’Fallon man struck by truck on I-70, dies

After riding on the hood of one semitruck, an O’Fallon man died after a second semitruck hit him Tuesday evening [Dec. 20] on Interstate 70 in Warren County.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol crash report, Darryl D. Boyle, 20, attempted to cross the westbound lanes when the semi, driven by Mark J. Miller, struck Boyle just before 5:30 p.m. Boyle was taken to SSM St. Joseph Hospital in Lake Saint Louis, where he was pronounced dead an hour later.

Before the accident, Boyle had been walking on the eastbound side of the highway, police said. The Missouri Highway Patrol responded to calls about a man on the highway. When officers arrived, Boyle had clambered onto the hood of an eastbound semitruck, which Boyle rode for several miles, allegedly caused surrounding traffic to slow. It is not known why he walked on the roadway, why he climbed aboard the first semitruck or why its driver did not stop.

Boyle leaped from the first truck near Hwy. B and began walking down the eastbound interstate shoulder. A trooper pulled up behind Boyle and ordered him to halt but Boyle ran across the eastbound lanes. The trooper said Boyle crossed the interstate, saw other arriving patrol officers, and then darted back into the westbound lanes, where Miller’s truck hit him. Westbound I-70 was closed until about 9:30 p.m.