Greater St. Charles County Chamber of Commerce upcoming events

The Women’s Coffee Club Business to Business Group of the Greater St. Charles County Chamber of Commerce holds a networking meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 28 from 8-9 a.m. at the Marriott Courtyard Hotel, 4341 Veterans Memorial Drive in St. Peters. For more information and to register, call the group’s coordinator, Teresa White, at (636) 916-4804.

The Greater St. Charles Chamber of Commerce hosts a FUSE learning and networking event on Monday, Jan. 19 from 2:30-6 p.m. at the Foundry Art Centre, 520 N. Main St. in St. Charles. FUSE is an open-house style event where members can network and enjoy food and beverages or participate in breakout sessions featuring presenters and discussions on informative topics and is free for chamber members. Register online at gstccc.com; for more information, call the chamber office at (636) 946-0633.