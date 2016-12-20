Don't Miss
SCC’s Hogan, marketing team receive multiple communications honors

By: Lisa Russell


Nick Hogan

St. Charles Community College Website Coordinator Nick Hogan recently received the annual Rising Star Award from the National Council for Marketing and Public Relations, District Five. The award recognizes an up-and-coming communications professional who has demonstrated special creativity or ability in college marketing. As a whole, the SCC Marketing and Communications team won 10 awards in the district’s annual recognition program.

