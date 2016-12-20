St. Charles resident Ann McKee has been named to the new position of controller for Legal Services of Eastern Missouri, a nonprofit that provides legal assistance to low-income people in 21 counties in eastern Missouri. McKee has more than 30 years of experience working in public accounting and with nonprofit organizations. She most recently served as director of finance for the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Charles County and has also held leadership positions with several corporations.
McKee named controller of Legal Services of Eastern Missouri
By: Lisa Russell