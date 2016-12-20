HERO financing now available for home energy system improvements

The St. Charles County Council voted Nov. 28 to join the Missouri Clean Energy District [MCED], giving county residents access to the Home Energy Renovation Opportunity [HERO] Program, the nation’s largest form of residential Property Assessed Clean Energy financing. The program will enable homeowners in St. Charles County to make energy efficiency and renewable energy home improvements and to pay for them over time at a fixed interest rate through their property taxes. HERO was approved earlier this year in the cities of O’Fallon, St. Charles, St. Peters, Wentzville, Dardenne Prairie and Cottleville, when those municipalities also joined MCED.