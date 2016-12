A ribbon-cutting event held Dec. 14 marked the grand opening of Sylvan Learning Center of St. Peters, located at 4504 Mid Rivers Mall Drive. The center moved from its former location in the city at 1125 Cave Springs Blvd., which has closed. The new center is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.